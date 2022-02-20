Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 148,576 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,576 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

