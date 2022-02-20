Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,732,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

