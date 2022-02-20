Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,644 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

