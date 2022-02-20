Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $161.90 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

