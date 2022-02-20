Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,236 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,236 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

