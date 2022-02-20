Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 309.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.