Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 77,987 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DMB opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

