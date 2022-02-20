Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PHT opened at $8.39 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.