GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.73 million and $290,513.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.24 or 0.06815561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,353.23 or 1.00258629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

