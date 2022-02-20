Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.0779 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $2.48 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

