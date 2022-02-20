Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $94.01 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Handshake has a market cap of $94.01 million and approximately $249,499.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,419.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06919124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00287833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00786646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00220717 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 467,600,531 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

