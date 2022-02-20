Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($162,381.60).

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 351 ($4.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -7.22. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

