HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.
In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE HCA opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.76. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
