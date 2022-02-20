Head-To-Head Contrast: Broadway Financial (BYFC) and Its Peers

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 406 1712 1435 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Broadway Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -11.93 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.39

Broadway Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadway Financial peers beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

