Head to Head Survey: 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 4 Less Group and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.27 $1.19 million N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 9.35 $349.25 million $3.38 37.66

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than 4 Less Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 4 Less Group and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 4 15 0 2.79

Etsy has a consensus target price of $240.28, suggesting a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Summary

Etsy beats 4 Less Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

4 Less Group Company Profile

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

