Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.08 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,532,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

