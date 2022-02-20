Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HXGBY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

