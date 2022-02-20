Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and $7.34 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

