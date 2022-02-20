Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. 397,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,782. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

