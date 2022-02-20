Huobi BTC Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $1.07 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,360.26 or 1.00188961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

