Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,139.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $88,139.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00206643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,886,302 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379,429 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

