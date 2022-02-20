Idle Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $48,683.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,206 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

