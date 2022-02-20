IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618.64 ($21.90).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.09) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.01) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,588 ($21.49) on Friday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,675.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.