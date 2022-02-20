Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.55.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$55.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.48. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$57.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

