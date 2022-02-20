Indexed Finance One Day Volume Hits $313.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $313.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

