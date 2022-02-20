Innova Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $46,468.69 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.