Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

