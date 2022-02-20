Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $615.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,347 shares of company stock worth $10,769,589. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

