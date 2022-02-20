Invesco Ltd. Buys 121,834 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $55,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.48 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

