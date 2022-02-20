Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,330 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of Ashland Global worth $47,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

