Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of SLM worth $57,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SLM by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after purchasing an additional 606,502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SLM by 110.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

