Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.41% of Denbury worth $49,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEN opened at $67.40 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

