Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,076 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Matador Resources worth $56,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $26,921,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 77.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 127.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 313,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

