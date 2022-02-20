Invesco Ltd. Sells 786,583 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,365 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 786,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $57,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

