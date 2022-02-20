Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

