iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.