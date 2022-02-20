iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $36,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

