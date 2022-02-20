iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $39,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.87. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $338.18 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

