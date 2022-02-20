iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

