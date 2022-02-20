iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

