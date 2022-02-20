iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $12,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

