iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $35,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $102.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

