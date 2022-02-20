Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

