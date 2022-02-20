Jarvis Network Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $480,312.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

