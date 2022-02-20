JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

YY opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $4,926,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 46.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $38,375,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

