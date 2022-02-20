JUST (JST) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $349.62 million and approximately $112.20 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.24 or 0.06815561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,353.23 or 1.00258629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

