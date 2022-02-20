Kalata Hits Market Capitalization of $679,440.31 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $679,440.31 and approximately $16,500.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

