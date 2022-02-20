Karura 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $31.26 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

About Karura

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

