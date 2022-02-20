Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 68,413 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,234. The company has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

