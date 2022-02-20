Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,400. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

